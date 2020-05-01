Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.65 Million Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 125.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 61,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $107,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.68.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.