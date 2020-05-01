Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR opened at $199.91 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.84 and a 52 week high of $208.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.09, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.41 and a 200-day moving average of $168.35.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 18.15%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.05%.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $2,900,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,256,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $1,662,562.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 969,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,581,659.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,310 shares of company stock valued at $49,446,302. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

