Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.20% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 275,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 28,625 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,310,000. Arden Trust Co grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,167,000.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $32.47 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.