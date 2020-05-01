Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 91,756 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 6.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 17,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 151,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AVK opened at $12.40 on Friday. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

