Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,791 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $125,000.

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $61.30 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.82.

