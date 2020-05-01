Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $824,000.

NYSEARCA:SPXB opened at $90.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.02. ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

