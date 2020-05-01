Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.98% of First Trust International IPO ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $715,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 857.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 69,401 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $41.11 on Friday. First Trust International IPO ETF has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $43.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.