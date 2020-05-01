Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,276 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of USA Compression Partners worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 51,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $8.01 on Friday. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $794.47 million, a P/E ratio of -400.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.22.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.19 million. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.22%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,000.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USAC shares. UBS Group cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

