Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,097 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,585,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,968,000 after buying an additional 829,203 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,879,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,453,000.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.50. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 3.52%. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

QTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In related news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $2,357,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.