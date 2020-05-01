Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,464,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,253,000 after buying an additional 170,843 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,991,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,167 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,689,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,794,000 after purchasing an additional 384,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,674,000 after purchasing an additional 62,964 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAMR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

LAMR stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Lamar Advertising Co has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.80.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

