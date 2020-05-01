Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 74,535 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,535 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,297,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,082,000 after purchasing an additional 309,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 586.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,005,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,075,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,506,000 after purchasing an additional 134,080 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,298,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,317,000 after purchasing an additional 200,014 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $249,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

FITB opened at $18.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

In other news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

