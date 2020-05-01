Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Oshkosh by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Oshkosh by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oshkosh news, VP James C. Freeders sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $315,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 22,775 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total transaction of $2,019,003.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,273,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,864 shares of company stock worth $15,421,607. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.59. Oshkosh Corp has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

OSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

