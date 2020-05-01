Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,352 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 148,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI opened at $49.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.79. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

