Raymond James Lowers Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$115.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$118.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$109.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$126.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$115.38.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$115.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $79.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$107.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$117.22. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$92.01 and a 1-year high of C$127.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Denis Losier sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.00, for a total value of C$207,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,601,569.73. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.70, for a total value of C$948,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,103,541.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,746.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.