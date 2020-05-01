Raymond James Weighs in on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of AQN stock opened at C$19.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.91. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of C$13.84 and a 12-month high of C$22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$580.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$586.68 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Kenneth Jarratt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.04, for a total transaction of C$1,703,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 814,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,876,737.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

