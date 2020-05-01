RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Trading Up 8.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.00, approximately 107,958 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 54,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Specifically, Director James Kao purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $77,340.00. Corporate insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

RBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised RBB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $257.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after buying an additional 21,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 157,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 83,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 64,194 shares during the last quarter. 33.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

