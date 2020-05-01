Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rentokil Initial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.71.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

