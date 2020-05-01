Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Alphabet Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the information services provider will earn $9.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $9.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $11.03 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $13.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,498.94.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,346.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,184.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,318.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,656,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 51.1% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 5,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

