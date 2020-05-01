Reviewing ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) and Qiwi (OTCMKTS:QIWI)

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) and ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Qiwi and ICTS International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiwi 12.38% 24.50% 9.20% ICTS International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.6% of Qiwi shares are held by institutional investors. 62.4% of ICTS International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Qiwi has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICTS International has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Qiwi and ICTS International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiwi 0 1 2 0 2.67 ICTS International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qiwi currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.77%. Given Qiwi’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Qiwi is more favorable than ICTS International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qiwi and ICTS International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiwi $635.40 million 1.17 $74.90 million $1.73 7.06 ICTS International $345.22 million 0.31 -$11.23 million N/A N/A

Qiwi has higher revenue and earnings than ICTS International.

Summary

Qiwi beats ICTS International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Qiwi Wallet, which is an online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer system that allows customers to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

About ICTS International

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services in the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Technology segments. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, security concept development, security system design, implementation and assimilation, and security surveys and audits. Its security and other services also comprise limited security services, including charter flight screening for airlines, cargo and aircraft security screening, and aircraft search to detect dangerous objects; and non-security services comprising agent services, guard services, queue monitors assisting passengers before the checkpoint, aircraft cleaning, janitorial, ground service equipment maintenance, skycap passengers luggage, wheelchair attendant, and baggage handling services, as well as shuttle services to airline crews. In addition, the company develops and sells authentication security software to financial and other institutions, including passenger screening systems; I-Check document scan stand and tablet application; security airport realtime application, a tool that provides the missing link between HR and the operational daily business of running a security operation; realtime operational management; and front-end and back office identity document authentication management systems and onboarding automation service. ICTS International N.V. was founded in 1982 and is based in Haarlemmermeer, the Netherlands.

