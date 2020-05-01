Roche Holdings AG Basel’s (RHHBY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RHHBY. ValuEngine upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche Holdings AG Basel currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $43.78 on Tuesday. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $299.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 107,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

