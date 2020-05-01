Roth CH Acquisition I Co. Plans $75 Million IPO for May 5th (ROCHU)

Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (ROCHU) expects to raise $75 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, May 5th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 7,500,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

Roth CH Acquisition I Co. has a market-cap of $96.4 million.

Roth Capital Partners and Craig-Hallum Capital Group acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Roth CH Acquisition I Co. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” To date, our efforts have been limited to organizational activities as well as activities related to this offering. Our efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to any particular industry or geographic region, although we intend to focus our search on target businesses operating in the healthcare, wellness, consumer or technology sectors. “.

Roth CH Acquisition I Co. was founded in 2019 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 888 San Clemente Drive, Suite 400, Newport Beach, CA 92660, US and can be reached via phone at (949) 887-0331.

