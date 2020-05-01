Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$47.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AIF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Altus Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Altus Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.00.

Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$26.84 and a 1 year high of C$48.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$40.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.08.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$148.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Altus Group will post 1.8099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

