Royal Bank of Canada Raises Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$112.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$126.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. CSFB set a C$97.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$97.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$115.38.

Shares of CNR opened at C$115.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$92.01 and a 12 month high of C$127.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$107.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$117.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.23, for a total transaction of C$100,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,660,721.15. Also, Director Denis Losier sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.48, for a total transaction of C$208,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at C$17,474,697.92. Insiders have sold a total of 13,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,746 in the last ninety days.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

