Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) and Credicorp (OTCMKTS:BAP) Critical Comparison

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) and Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Credicorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Bank of Scotland Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Credicorp 0 2 3 0 2.60

Credicorp has a consensus price target of $244.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.66%. Given Credicorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Credicorp is more favorable than Royal Bank of Scotland Group.

Risk & Volatility

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credicorp has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Credicorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank of Scotland Group $22.45 billion 0.71 $4.52 billion N/A N/A Credicorp $4.96 billion 2.40 $1.28 billion $15.94 9.35

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has higher revenue and earnings than Credicorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of Credicorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Credicorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Credicorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank of Scotland Group 17.73% 6.67% 0.41% Credicorp 24.25% 16.02% 2.25%

Summary

Credicorp beats Royal Bank of Scotland Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities. It also issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pensions, as well as provides private pension fund management services. In addition, the company offers microfinance, including the management of loans, credits, deposits, and current accounts of the small and microenterprises. Further, it provides investment brokerage and management services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; and engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market. Additionally, it structures securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds. Credicorp Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

