ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ROYMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

ROYMY opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.59.

About ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

