RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.25. RR Donnelley & Sons shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 3,446,505 shares traded.

The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 1.58%.

Several research firms have commented on RRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $3,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RR Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.05.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:RRD)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

