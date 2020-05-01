Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Trading Up 6.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)’s share price was up 6.8% on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $30.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sanmina traded as high as $28.93 and last traded at $28.76, approximately 556,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 507,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

SANM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.23). Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sanmina Corp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.