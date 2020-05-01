Segment Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,460.73.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,474.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,054.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,909.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,182.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.52, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

