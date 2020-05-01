Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) and Adesto Technologies (OTCMKTS:IOTS) Financial Review

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) and Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Adesto Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing International 6.55% 2.17% 1.29% Adesto Technologies -22.73% -23.38% -8.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Adesto Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing International 1 0 0 1 2.50 Adesto Technologies 0 7 1 0 2.13

Adesto Technologies has a consensus price target of $11.96, suggesting a potential upside of 0.95%. Given Adesto Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adesto Technologies is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Volatility & Risk

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adesto Technologies has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Adesto Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adesto Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Adesto Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 3.04 $204.20 million $0.21 44.60 Adesto Technologies $118.17 million 3.09 -$26.86 million ($0.28) -42.32

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher revenue and earnings than Adesto Technologies. Adesto Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Semiconductor Manufacturing International beats Adesto Technologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications. Its offerings enable customers to differentiate their IoT systems and product designs. The company's technology is used in various connected products, such as smart utility meters, wearable fitness trackers and medical monitors, home automation, building control systems, fleet management systems, and satellite communications applications. Its products portfolio includes IoT edge servers, routers, network nodes, and communication modules, as well as analog, digital, and non-volatile memory technologies, application-specific integrated circuits distributed network systems, and IP cores. The company also provides software, software development kits, tools, and system solutions to help speed time to market for customers. Its solutions enable seamless access to data, allowing for intelligent control of things in today's connected world. Adesto Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

