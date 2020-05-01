Serco Group’s (SECCF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SECCF opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Serco Group has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88.

Get Serco Group alerts:

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.