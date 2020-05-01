Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $355,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after buying an additional 7,668,930 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,537,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM opened at $95.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.