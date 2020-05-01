Short Interest in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Drops By 7.5%

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 23,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 205,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ARMP opened at $3.42 on Friday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARMP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $9.50) on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

In other news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 7,717,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $23,924,749.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Edgewood Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Armata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

