Short Interest in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Increases By 8.4%

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 5,130,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $146.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.65. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.77% and a net margin of 17.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.15.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,951,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 57.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.