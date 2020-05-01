Short Interest in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Grows By 19.1%

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,390,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 11,240,000 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $58.97 on Friday. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $79.11. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.27 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $6,580,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,464,520.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $283,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karani Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 97.0% in the first quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 52,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 50.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

