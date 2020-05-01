Short Interest in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Declines By 7.8%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 4,750,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 761,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on GSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.70 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Golden Star Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,129,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 129,022 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Golden Star Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,742,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,741,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Golden Star Resources by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 158,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Golden Star Resources by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 50,856 shares during the period.

GSS stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.06 million for the quarter.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

