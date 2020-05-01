Short Interest in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Increases By 19.4%

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

JCTCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.63% of Jewett-Cameron Trading as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

