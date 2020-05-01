Short Interest in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expands By 19.5%

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OIS. Scotiabank lowered Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oil States International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oil States International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

In other Oil States International news, Director Christopher T. Seaver purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000.

OIS stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $19.71.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $219.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.79 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. Oil States International’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

