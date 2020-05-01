Short Interest in Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Expands By 9.4%

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Oragenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Oragenics alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $0.46 on Friday. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oragenics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Oragenics by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63,593 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Oragenics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 35,138 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Oragenics by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.