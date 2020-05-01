Short Interest in Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Expands By 19.0%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 984,700 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 827,200 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 68.20, a quick ratio of 68.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $47.84.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($3.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($2.72). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,600 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $751,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $226,832,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $113,562,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $43,589,000. Abingworth LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,430,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $24,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

