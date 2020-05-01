Short Interest in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Rises By 19.6%

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,900 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 643,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $2,237,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,014,651 shares of company stock worth $113,886,501. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

SAFE stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. Safehold has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45 and a beta of -0.22.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Safehold had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.66%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.