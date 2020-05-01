Short Interest in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Declines By 7.9%

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 976,600 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other Whitestone REIT news, CEO James C. Mastandrea acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,854,767.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WSR shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th.

Shares of WSR opened at $7.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

