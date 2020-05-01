Signaturefd LLC Acquires 292 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,111,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,961,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,447,000 after buying an additional 90,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,731,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,523,000 after buying an additional 881,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,179,000 after buying an additional 65,495 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,675,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.32.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

ALXN stock opened at $107.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.74. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

