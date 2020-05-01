Signaturefd LLC Acquires 323 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 230.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,048,000 after purchasing an additional 42,474 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,050,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $221.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $304.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. William Blair lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.09.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

