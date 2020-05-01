Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 207.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TransUnion by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,785,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,704,000 after buying an additional 418,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,861,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,606,000 after buying an additional 48,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,899,000 after buying an additional 94,786 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,812,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,163,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,784,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,794,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $767,801.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,808.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,372. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $78.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average of $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 23.93%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

