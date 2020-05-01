Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.57.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total value of $4,434,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,778.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $585,440.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,168.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,934. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $152.83 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

