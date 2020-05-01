Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,897 Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 146.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Peloton were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,060,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,118,000 after buying an additional 439,846 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the third quarter worth about $571,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after buying an additional 902,708 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,694,000 after buying an additional 1,114,100 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Peloton stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.33. Peloton has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $38.08.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.83) EPS. Peloton’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Peloton from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Peloton in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Peloton from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Peloton from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.36.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,256,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 5,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $177,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,378,086 shares of company stock valued at $234,521,965.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

