Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,253 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 132.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $32.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

