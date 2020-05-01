Signaturefd LLC Buys 233 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $290,742,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $272,231,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,258,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,064,000 after purchasing an additional 793,632 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 359.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 637,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,744,000 after purchasing an additional 498,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,198,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,604,000 after purchasing an additional 394,567 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $75.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on HLT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Hilton Hotels from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $107.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

