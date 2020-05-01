Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 16.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GL. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth $505,144,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth $138,276,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $120,501,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,918,000 after purchasing an additional 324,249 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth about $16,128,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GL opened at $85.39 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.47.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $547,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $411,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,103. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

