Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 165,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IPG opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.21%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

